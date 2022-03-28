PROSPERITY — The following students were recognized as students of the month at Mid-Carolina Middle School.
December 2021/January 2022 Rebels of the Month:
• Team LOAF: Meleena Gallman, Drake Sauls.
• Team MC8: Tommie Bedenbaugh, Chance MacDermott.
• Team ROAR: Hannah Holbrook, Banks Fellers.
• Team MC Nation: Jimena Santiago Garcia, Dalton Layton.
• Team Rebel Dynasty: Dylan Horning, Jackeline Ayala-Perez.
• Team Stars: Will Gambrell, Mariah James.
• Team Rockets: Emmy Parks, Easton Millstead.
• Related Arts: Jaxon Davenport, Natalie Winn, Jacksen Long, Caroline Likes, Bailey Teseniar, Joshua Richardson.
• Team MC: Robert Harrington.
These students exemplified the mindset, “We Are Connected.”
February Rebels of the Month:
• Team LOAF: Maddy Stribble, Will Hawkins.
• Team MC8: Emily Bates, Tristen Thompson.
• Team ROAR: Brice Ruff, Jennytza Garcia-Hernandez.
• Team MC Nation: Ethan McDuffie, Bailey Hook.
• Team Rebel Dynasty: Owen Schaeffer, Katileena Griggs.
• Team Stars: Yamilk Jimenez-Romero, Reese Willingham.
• Team Rockets: Sydney Richter, Cayden Romas.
• Related Arts: Aiden Ferrira, Harley Richardson, Ingram Epting, Hope Cole, Bailey Meetze, and Landen Turner.
• Team MC: Eddie Sligh.
These students exemplified the mindset, “Passion First” in and out of the classroom.