PROSPERITY — The following students were recognized as students of the month at Mid-Carolina Middle School.

December 2021/January 2022 Rebels of the Month:

• Team LOAF: Meleena Gallman, Drake Sauls.

• Team MC8: Tommie Bedenbaugh, Chance MacDermott.

• Team ROAR: Hannah Holbrook, Banks Fellers.

• Team MC Nation: Jimena Santiago Garcia, Dalton Layton.

• Team Rebel Dynasty: Dylan Horning, Jackeline Ayala-Perez.

• Team Stars: Will Gambrell, Mariah James.

• Team Rockets: Emmy Parks, Easton Millstead.

• Related Arts: Jaxon Davenport, Natalie Winn, Jacksen Long, Caroline Likes, Bailey Teseniar, Joshua Richardson.

• Team MC: Robert Harrington.

These students exemplified the mindset, “We Are Connected.”

February Rebels of the Month:

• Team LOAF: Maddy Stribble, Will Hawkins.

• Team MC8: Emily Bates, Tristen Thompson.

• Team ROAR: Brice Ruff, Jennytza Garcia-Hernandez.

• Team MC Nation: Ethan McDuffie, Bailey Hook.

• Team Rebel Dynasty: Owen Schaeffer, Katileena Griggs.

• Team Stars: Yamilk Jimenez-Romero, Reese Willingham.

• Team Rockets: Sydney Richter, Cayden Romas.

• Related Arts: Aiden Ferrira, Harley Richardson, Ingram Epting, Hope Cole, Bailey Meetze, and Landen Turner.

• Team MC: Eddie Sligh.

These students exemplified the mindset, “Passion First” in and out of the classroom.