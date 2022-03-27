The second phase of athletic stadium renovations will include an 18,000 sq ft field house, new locker rooms, offices and improved spectator seating.

NEWBERRY COLLEGE — Newberry College celebrated another new construction project on campus with a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of their athletic stadium.

The new construction will reconfigure the visitors’ side of the stadium. In addition to general improvements, the space will house an 18,000 sq. ft. field house as well as locker rooms for football, lacrosse and field hockey. New coaches’ office space, classrooms, and reception spaces overlooking the field will also be built, and; of course, new spectator seating.

“Today we break ground on the second of three major construction projects that will transform Newberry College over the next years. These investments will yield benefits far beyond the walls of this campus,” President Maurice Scherrens said.

Many from the campus community and beyond were on hand to mark the occasion. Newberry Mayor Foster Senn took a turn at the podium and spoke on behalf of the City of Newberry.

“Newberry athletics means so much to the community. What a great new home for the Wolves and what a great new thing we can show off in The City of Newberry,” Senn said.

Senn also offered thanks and congratulations to Scherrens and all of the supporters that have worked over the years to make the stadium project happen.

Eric Wells, a member of Newberry College’s Board of Trustees, spoke on behalf of the board and offered support for all that has been happening on campus. He spoke of Scherrens, pointing out that Newberry is about to be a “three crane school,” that is, three major construction projects happening at once. The construction of the nursing and health science center, the athletic stadium and a new residence hall will all soon be in full swing, giving the campus a new look.

A summary of recent athletic growth for the college was enumerated by Interim Athletic Director Wayne Alexander.

“Since 2013, Newberry College has added six new sports: women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s lacrosse, women’s triathlon and women’s rugby. We added locker rooms, we enhanced the Smith Road Complex and the intramural fields and we revitalized the AMC Complex,” he said.

“A couple of years ago when Dr. Scherrens accepted the position here, after his press conference, he came up to me and said, ‘Coach Knight, I’m going to build you a stadium.’ I love it when a man keeps his word. Thank you Dr. Scherrens,” said Head Football Coach Todd Knight.

