Kaitlyn Wessinger (left) and Aaron Sasser (right) were recognized for achieving the highest obtainable scale score on the 2021 spring SCREADY test. They are pictured with Superintendent Alvin Pressley.

The board recognized students from Mid-Carolina Middle School’s Junior Beta Club, following their awards at the S.C. Junior Beta Convention.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School Board recently recognized students from around the county for their academic achievements.

First up were students who achieved the highest obtainable scale score on the 2021 spring SCREADY test.

The students were: Kaitlyn Wessinger – Newberry Middle School – SCREADY Grade Seven ELA; Aaron Sasser – Little Mountain Elementary School – SCREADY Grade Four Math; Laila Bavilacqua – Little Mountain Elementary School – SCREADY Grade Five ELA; Kassidy Harrison – Mid-Carolina Middle School – SCREADY Grade Eight ELA.

“Congratulations to these students for receiving the highest score possible on SCREADY,” Carson Ware, chief human resource officer, said.

Next up were the junior scholars, to qualify for this honor an eighth grade student must take the PSAT and score 50 or higher in math, verbal and or writing. Seventh grade students can also qualify as a junior scholar if they are identified by the Duke Tip program and are invited to attend the state or grand recognition or both as a seventh grader.

“Seventh grade students identified are recognized during their eighth grade year,” Ware said.

The following students are the district’s 2021-2022 junior scholars: Mid-Carolina Middle School – Sophia Abraham, Caroline Ayers, Zoey Buckley, Jacob Lindler, Chance Macdermott, Bailey Meetze, Zoe Reid, Gabriel Schnackenberg, Emory Simpson; Newberry Middle School – Gavin Morris and Kaitlyn Wessinger.

“Congratulations to our 2021-2022 junior scholars,” Ware said.

Finally, the board recognized students from Mid-Carolina Middle School’s Junior Beta Club.

“These students competed against thousands of other students from January 12-14, 2022, in Myrtle Beach at the S.C. Junior Beta Convention. Events ranged from academics to artistic talents. The convention was divided into two divisions, grades four and five being Division I and grades six through eight being Division II. MCMS brought home 18 state awards from Division II categories. State winners received an invitation to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of June,” Ware said.

The following students were recognized:

• First place Grade Seven Science – Ashleigh Bunce.

• First place Sculpture – Wyatt Parks.

• First place Mixed Media – Maddie Stribble.

• First place Campaign Skit – Ashleigh Bunce, Banks Fellers, Natalie Templin, Adrian Williams, Andrew Moyd, Lexi Dixon, Merritt Fulmer, Colby Livingston, Christie Milstead, Jackson Wicker and helpers Caroline Ayers, Quinn Cutler and Gabe Reitz.

• Second place Color Photo – Helena Mewbourn.

• Second place Portfolio – Merritt Fulmer, Ashleigh Long, Kursten Long, Helena Mewbourn, Christie Milstead, Jenna Senn, Alana Stockman.

• Second place Group Talent – Kaslei Boren, Logan Brooks, John Weston Finley, Zoe Frick, Braleigh Kinard, Ashleigh Long, Kursten Long, Gracen Shealy, Adrian Williams and Rielly Winder (Prop support – Caroline Ayers, Quinn Cutler, Gabe Reitz).

• Third place Black and White photo – Allison Morris.

• Third place Jewelry – Ashleigh Bunce.

• Third place Digital Photo – Kaylee Belcher.

• Third place Service Showcase – Sophia Abraham and Caroline Ayers.

• Third place Woodworking – Tanner Shell.

“Congratulations to these students and best wishes in the National Junior Beta Convention in Nashville in June,” Ware said.

