Sabrina Weng is Newberry Exchange Club’s February student of the month for Mid-Carolina High School. Her award was presented by MCHS counselor Sarah Wicker, M.Ed., GCDF.

The Newberry Exchange Club students of the month for February are Jesse Thompson (left) from Whitmire High School and Ahmirah Wilmore of Newberry High School.