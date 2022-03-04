NEWBERRY — A Newberry man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted at trial last week of charges stemming from a search warrant executed in January 2020 at his residence, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday.

Kendrick Tremain Blackwell, 30, of Newberry, was found guilty by a Newberry County jury Thursday afternoon, after just eight minutes of deliberation on a charge of trafficking methamphetamines, 28-100 grams.

Circuit Court Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Blackwell to 12 years in prison.

In January, deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office went to serve active bench warrants on Blackwell at his residence for failure to appear for prior court dates. Once they arrived, deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana and also observed a marijuana grinder on a table inside the residence. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and located more than 28 grams of methamphetamines. Scales and plastic baggies were also found, indicative of drug dealing.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel and Assistant Solicitor Margaret Boykin handled the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley. Blackwell was represented by Michael Laubshire of the Richland County Bar.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with Maj. Robert Dennis and Lt. Michael Stribble with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office in securing the conviction and prison sentence.

“Kendrick Blackwell has spent the past few years pushing his poison on the streets of our communities. We are glad to see that he will be spending the next few years in prison as the result of his drug dealing,” Stumbo said following the sentencing. “My office will continue to support our brothers and sisters in blue on the front lines of the war on drugs.”