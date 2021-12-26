Get ready for Grinding of the Greens

NEWBERRY — As Christmas is just around the corner, many may wonder what to do with their Christmas trees and wreaths when it is time to say goodbye. Well, it just so happens that the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful have you covered with their annual Grinding of the Greens.

This year’s Grinding of the Greens event — which began here in Newberry in 2014 — will begin with drop-off on December 26 and will last until January 7, with the grinding and free mulch being given out on January 8.

The location of this year’s Grinding of the Greens will be different, it is at 1716 Main Street (The Newberry Observer’s old location). In regard to the new location, Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for NSWCD and executive director for KNCB, said they partnered with the City of Newberry (the new owners of that location) and 1716 Main Street is more convenient for a lot of residents, being a central location in the City of Newberry.

“Having partnered with Keep Newberry County Beautiful in the past, the city chose to step up as a drop-off location for the trees this year, as we thought the recently purchased property at the former Newberry Observer location would make an excellent site,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt.

When you face the old NBO building, drop-off will be located on the right side of the parking lot. Lukoski said it will be roped off so anyone looking to donate their foliage will know where to drop them.

For anyone looking to donate, please note the trees must be living trees (not fake) and need to be clean — no ornaments, tinsel, etc.

If you live in the City of Newberry, you do not have to worry about dropping off your tree, just leave it on your curb and City of Newberry Public Works will collect them and drop them off for you. The city will also donate the community Christmas tree as well.

“We here at the City of Newberry are proud to partner with Keep Newberry County Beautiful in this recycling effort which puts our communities’ Christmas trees back to work after their lives as holiday ornamentals, and we are proud to play a role in this recycling process,” DeWitt said.

On Jan. 8, the grinding will begin at approximately 9 a.m., in partnership with the Newberry Electric Cooperative, and the mulch will be given out soon after.

“The mulch will be given out on a first come, first served basis. We will have hot cocoa and snacks as well for anyone getting their mulch,” Lukoski said.

In order to get your free mulch, you must bring a bucket, truck or some other type of storage method.

For those wondering about the mulch, Lukoski said there are a lot of benefits of pine mulch. For example, she said it is a natural product (great for mulch), helps soil retention, reduces erosion, helps with nutrients in the soil and it is a colorful décor with a great smell.

“It also helps reduce items in the landfill,” she said.

She added that pine mulch is beneficial to plants such as marigolds, zinnias and snap dragons, as well as winter vegetables like garlic and onions.

