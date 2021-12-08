Tuba Christmas returns Dec. 11

NEWBERRY — Tuba Christmas is coming to the Newberry community for the 20th year this December 11. One of Newberry’s favorite events will be held in a new location, the Newberry Opera House. The performance time will be 3:00 p.m.

Tuba Christmas itself is an international event which was started by famous tubist, Harvey Phillips, as a way to present tubas and euphoniums (baritone horns) in a beautiful and moving performance of Christmas music arranged specifically for these instruments. Since its very first performance in Rockefeller Center 49 years ago, Tuba Christmases have grown and spread to many significant Christian cities in the world. South Carolina has four gatherings including Newberry, which often has the state’s largest.

John Fulmer is the site coordinator and program manager, Bill Long, who presented the first program in Newberry 21 years ago, will be music director, and his wife Janet, will be guest conductor.

Registration for participants will be at 12:00 noon in the Newberry Opera House lobby. Registration fee is $10.00, which will also secure the collectible button. Rehearsal is at 12:30 p.m. and the performance is at 3:00 p.m. in the Opera House concert auditorium. Collectible stocking caps, scarves, and ear muffs will also be on sale.

Tuba and euphonium players wishing to participate can call John Fulmer at 803-924-8480. Bill Long can be reached at 803-321-9004, or players can simply report to the Opera House at noon on Dec. 11.

Audience admission is free and open to the public, masking is recommended per Newberry Opera House policy.