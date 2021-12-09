Newberry City Council hears CPST project update

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council was addressed by staff, community members last week as part of a Capital Project Sales Tax update.

“We have studied a couple of things that we have been thinking about adding a sponsorship letter to,” Mayor Foster Senn said. “And we’re going to hear those tonight.”

Newberry Opera House Director Molly Fortune informed council that the NOH foundation board had presented their amphitheater project to Newberry County Council the week before and that it was well received.

Councilperson Carlton Kinard made a motion, seconded by Councilman David Force for the city to submit a letter of sponsorship for the NOH foundation’s capital project sales tax submission. Senn declared the motion carried following a unanimous vote of council members present.

Fortune said the Opera House would also be looking to obtain joint sponsorship from Newberry County.

Another project update presented to council was by Joe McDonald on transforming the old Gallman High School into a community center, Gallman Place.

“We’re very happy the school district is willing to deed us this building so that it will continue to exist and serve some important functions,” McDonald said.

McDonald said they planned to also seek sponsorship from Newberry County Council. City Manager Matt DeWitt told council that Gallman Place would qualify for funding as a civic center.

Councilperson Jackie Holmes made a motion, seconded by Councilman Edwin Wicker for the city to submit a letter of sponsorship for the Gallman Place Capital Project Sales Tax submission. Senn declared the motion carried following a 5-0-1 vote of council members present with Kinard recusing himself from the vote.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.