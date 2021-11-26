Coffman appointed Newberry College campus pastor

NEWBERRY — The Rev. David W. Coffman, of Irmo, has been called to serve Newberry College as campus pastor, effective Dec. 1.

The 1997 Newberry College graduate returns to his alma mater from West Columbia-based SC House Calls, where he has served as patient care coordinator. Coffman has also been a chaplain for Agape Care, and has served its predecessor, Agape Hospice, in multiple roles since 2013.

“I am super excited about joining Wolf Nation and being back home,” said Coffman. “Newberry College was formative for me, and I am humbled and honored to be sharing in the amazing work God is doing in and through the students, faculty and staff. I look forward to engaging in our spiritual journey and connecting folks over what unites us: God’s amazing grace.”

Coffman earned his bachelor’s degree from Newberry in political science, and he holds a Master of Divinity degree from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary.

Coffman’s formal installation service will be held in February.