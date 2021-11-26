Tree lighting celebrated downtown

The Victorian Society entertains the crowd. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer The Newberry College’s choir, Madrigals, perform during the lighting of the tree. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Spanish Brass performed under the canopy of the Newberry Opera House following the tree lighting. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The streets were filled with residents and visitors alike as the City of Newberry celebrated the holidays with the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 19.

“Main Street Lights was a big success and much fun. Estimated attendance is 3,500. Downtown looks great for the Christmas season,” Mayor Foster Senn said on Twitter following the celebration.

This year’s tree was picked out by James and Christina Henricks, the co-chairs of the Community Christmas. As co-chairs, the Henricks helped raise funds for the Community Christmas Tree fund, which helped with décor and other holiday magic.

During the ceremony, the Henricks thanked the community for all their support this year before officially starting the countdown to lighting the tree.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.