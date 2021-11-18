Newberry Christmas 2021

NEWBERRY — In addition to the nightly lights and décor following Main Street Lights, The Community Christmas Tree Lighting, the City of Newberry is also hosting Christmas activities all season long.

Returning is the fifth-annual Gingerbread Competition Display. The display can be found in the Newberry Arts Center (NAC) and is available for public viewing December 3 through 21. Winners will be announced at the awards event on Saturday, December 4, at 9 a.m. at the NAC. Competition categories for all ages are available. The grand prize is $500. Details on the displays and information on how to enter the competition can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com.

Santa Claus will be returning for the annual “Santa’s Tour of Newberry” event. The City of Newberry Fire Department will be escorting Santa by fire engine through different neighborhoods on December 3, 10, and 17 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., leading to his arrival at Memorial Park in downtown for our regularly scheduled North Pole Night activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Santa’s tour routes can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com, and all tours end at 6 p.m. in downtown for visitors to enjoy as well as residents.

The city’s “North Pole Nights” will be held on Fridays, December 3, 10, and 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families can experience a “real” white Christmas under the falling snow on these nights and take a photo with Santa. Be sure to stop by the Chamber of Commerce at Community Hall for activities in “Santa’s Workshop.” The faux snow will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. The Newberry Arts Center will be open for viewing of the gingerbread displays during the event.

Finally, the City of Newberry is continuing the annual #AVeryBerryChristmas Photo Contest. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to make their photos public and use the hashtag #AVeryBerryChristmas when posting their photos with family and friends at the decorations in downtown Newberry to social media to be entered into the contest. One winner will be selected to win a Fujifilm instant camera.

Winner will be selected on December 21, 2021. More information can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com.

For more information call 803-321-1015 or visit www.newberrychristmas.com. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn).