Tapia photo exhibition is Friday

NEWBERRY — Following the Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 19, residents and visitors alike can check out the photo exhibition, “Waldo’s Road Trips And Wanderings.”

There will be about 80-100 photographs on display, according to artist Oswaldo Tapia. The photographs, all taken by Tapia, include a wide range of perspectives, from nature, to people, to everyday occurrences.

The show will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 1213 Main Street.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Tapia said. “Visitors will be able to see a unique perspective from all over Newberry County, and a few places outside of the county. It is worth the visit.”

Along with the art, Tapia said there will also be food (specifically, homemade tacos) and beverages available. Food and drinks will be available outside at the back of the building, near the Poetree (Boyce Street).

Tapia requests visitors sign in at the door and just look around and enjoy his pictures during the event.

For more information, see Tapia’s Facebook event page here, https://www.facebook.com/events/427849858949754/.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.