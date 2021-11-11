NEWBERRY — The annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Newberry is Saturday at 10 a.m. and will salute the men and women who served in the United States military.

The parade is sponsored by the American Legion Posts 24, 219, the Newberry County Veterans Affairs Office and the City of Newberry.

“Our parade is one of the bigger ones in the state. We have people coming from other counties to be in the parade,” said David Parnell, director of Newberry County Veteran Affairs Office.

Grand marshals leading the parade will be local veterans. In addition, veterans will be walking in the parade, in cars and on the Samsung float for veterans.

The parade will also include several members of the South Carolina National Guard from the Newberry Armory and a display of military equipment from the American Heritage Foundation. Also participating Saturday will be the Chapin American Legion Riders, Newberry Fire Department, JROTC from the high schools, Stokes Trainor (providing vehicles for veterans), American Legion Auxiliary Posts 24 and 219 — just to name a few.

David Santiago, Newberry College marching band director, will lead a combined band from Newberry College, Mid-Carolina, Newberry High and Whitmire playing patriotic music.

“The combined band sounds great, and we appreciate Mr. Santiago leading this effort,” said Parnell.

The parade is a community effort, including Girl Scouts handing out American flags at the beginning of the parade.

“We encourage Newberry County residents to come to the parade Saturday,” said Eugene Wilson, commander of Post 219. “It’s a great day to salute our veterans, and they appreciate it. In addition, it’s a good way for our children to learn about patriotism, and it’s a fun day.”

After the parade, Samsung will host its annual Veterans Day drive-thru luncheon with drive-through pick-up available at Piedmont Tech from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“What a great tribute to our veterans by Samsung,” said Henry Brooks, commander of Post 24. “We thank Samsung for providing this lunch, and it’s very much appreciated by our veterans.”