NEWBERRY — The air was brisk on the afternoon of Saturday, November 6, but the action was on fire at Setzler Field as the Newberry College (8-2, 6-1 SAC) football team was able to secure the thrilling double-overtime victory over the Bulldogs of Wingate University (6-3, 4-2 SAC).

The day was highlighted by redshirt senior Bryson Woodruff’s (Roebuck) second-career overtime receiving touchdown, the other dating back to 2019 where, ironically, he also caught a pass from a teammate named Ruff, as his 25-yard reception came from the arm of redshirt-junior Cade Ruff (Prosperity) to seal the deal for the Wolves.

Senior Deshun Kitchings (Aiken) led the team in offensive production in the contest as he hauled in four catches for 144 yards while also carrying the ball twice for 32 yards, scoring a touchdown each way. Redshirt senior Dre Harris (Greenville) went 10-for-21 for 239 yards and two scores through the air while adding nine rushes for a net 30 yards on the night. The ground game went through redshirt sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) who was able to scamper for 95 yards over his 24 carries.

Defensively, the Wolves were led by redshirt junior Marcus Morgan (Lexington) who recorded ten total tackles in the contest as well as a pass breakup. Sophomore Juwan Moye (Lilburn, Ga.) was able to record 1.5 tackles-for-loss in the game account for four-yards lost. The Wolves also recorded a trio of interceptions on the afternoon, one each by senior Alex Smith (Irmo), redshirt senior Tyrone Kelly (Camden) and sophomore Ja-Qeuz Smith (Gaffney) whose pick in the second overtime sealed the contest.

A pair of big plays highlighted the opening drive for the Wolves as Kitchings started the drive with a 37-yard reception before capping it off with a 31-yard end-around to give the Wolves the early 7-0 lead.

Newberry wasted no time scoring in the second frame as on the first play from scrimmage Harris hit Kitchings who corralled the ball along the sideline, taking it 80-yards to the house to extend the Wolves lead to 14-0. The two squads traded quick drives before Wingate finally capitalized an excellent field position and converted their first points of the day to make the score to 14-7.

However, the Wolves responded right away as a pair of chunk-yardage passes from Harris to Irby, one for 35 and the touchdown scoring play for 15, extended the Newberry lead back out to 14, 21-7. Wingate took their next possession and drove right down the field to bring the score back to within seven at 21-14.

After driving deep into Wingate territory, the Wolves were forced into a field goal situation. However, no kick would occur as redshirt junior Olin McCurry (Summerville) ran the fake to perfection, sneaking his way 28 yards down field for the score to give the Scarlet and Gray the 28-14 lead halfway through regulation.

Wingate took the second half kickoff and drove to convert a field goal before the Wolves would respond with points of their own, coming instead in the form of a touchdown from a rush down the left side by Irby to bring the Wolves advantage out to 35-17, a margin which they would carry into the fourth quarter of action.

The Bulldogs scored early into the fourth quarter and twice more over the final 15 minutes of regulation, while the Newberry offense stalled out throughout the fourth quarter, producing no points and ending regulation tied at 35.

Two offensive miscues would end the first overtime period quickly as Shaw Crocker for Wingate was picked off while Harris lost a fumble, forcing a second overtime. That’s when the magic combination of Ruff to Woodruff made their connection on the first play of the second overtime period, and while the Wolves couldn’t convert the two-point conversion, they led 41-35.

Crocker threw an errant pass on Wingate’s next possession and the Wolves wrapped up their six-point win.

Newberry will travel to Gaffney to take on the Saints of Limestone University in their final regular season match-up next Saturday, November 13. With a win against the Saints, the Wolves would at least grasp a share of the South Atlantic Conference title.

Kick-off is slated for 4 p.m.