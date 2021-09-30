NEWBERRY — Newberry College announced that James P. “Jimmie” Coggins, Dr. Kevin M. Raines and Joseph A. “Joe” Trainor III will serve on the institution’s Board of Trustees. They each begin a three-year term Oct. 18.

Coggins, of Newberry, is a 1974 Newberry College graduate. He is the owner and general manager of Newberry Broadcasting Co. Inc., which has operated WKDK radio since its founding in 1946. Coggins served as chair of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, honorary chair of the Newberry County March of Dimes, and president of the county unit of the American Cancer Society. He also served on the board of directors of the Newberry County Family YMCA, the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, and as member and chair of the Board of the State Department of Youth Services Juvenile Parole Board. He is a member of the Newberry Rotary Club and was named Rotarian of the Year and a Paul Harris Fellow. He received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from his alma mater in 2007.

Coggins has served on the Newberry College Board of Trustees since 2015. He and his wife, Doris, have a son, Parkes, class of 2005, and a daughter, Jessica.

Raines, of Chapin, is a Newberry College alumnus of 1992 who went on to graduate from the Medical University of South Carolina and earn specialty training in pediatric dentistry at the Medical College of Georgia. He is currently a pediatric dentist and partner at Palmetto Smiles Pediatric, Orthodontic and Family Dentistry in Lexington. He is a member of the South Carolina Dental Association, Southeastern Society of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. He has also served as president of the South Carolina Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Raines has been a volunteer youth baseball and basketball coach and a former board member of the Lexington County Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Raines is a member of Gateway Baptist Church. He and his wife, Katie, have four children, Klaire, McGuire, Cooper and MaryKate.

Trainor, of Prosperity, is the co-owner of Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet in Newberry, and boasts 27 years of experience in the automotive business. He purchased a dealership that was losing money and restored it to one of the consistently highest-ranked. Stokes-Trainor won the General Motors Mark of Excellence Award in 2000, and the 2020 Mark of Excellence Award from Chevrolet. Trainor was Gov. Mark Sanford’s economic ambassador for Newberry County in 2004. He is also a Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow.

Trainor previously served on the Newberry College Board of Trustees from 2011-20. He and his wife, Carla, have two children, John Wesley, class of 2020, and Samuel Christian.