NEWBERRY — Vets with a Mission and the Newberry Arts Center will host an event recognizing the service of Vietnam veterans and celebrating 32 years of humanitarian service and ministry in Vietnam.

The annual meeting of the Board of Directors and Advisors will take place Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Old Newberry Hotel (1110 Caldwell Street) from 5-7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

Also during the event, an original piece of artwork by Anne White will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the Newberry Arts Center and Vets with a Mission’s Children Heart Surgery Program.

If you are interested in attending, RSVP by Sept. 27 by calling 803-405-9926 or email vetswithamission@backroads.net.