Publication will not change, only the location of the office.

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted unanimously at their meeting on Sept. 14 to purchase The Newberry Observer building for the price of $200,000 with an additional $100,000 likely needed for renovations.

The city plans to use the building to house the Newberry Arts Center, which currently occupies most of the Main Street frontage of The Old Newberry Hotel.

The Arts Center has been looking for a new home since mid-2017 when plans to rehabilitate the hotel began to take shape, according to Program Manger of the Newberry Arts Center, Marquerite Palmer. The new site provides plenty of space for programs to expand and to create new opportunities for those looking to be creative.

The approximately 16,000 square foot Observer building, located at 1716 Main Street, has been used only for a small amount of office space since printing was moved off-site to sister paper The Robesonian in Lumberton, N.C. Champion Media, The Observer’s parent company is currently negotiating a lease for a property in the immediate downtown area of Newberry.

“I want to make sure everyone realizes that The Newberry Observer is not going anywhere, we simply do not need the space that the old building provides” said Andy Husk, publisher of The Newberry Observer. “I am excited to be moving more into the downtown core and to be visible for community events like Oktoberfest and Pork in the Park. My goal for the paper is to be as involved in the community as possible, and this move will help us attain that.”