Marlboro Development Team, Inc. leases spec. facility

PROSPERITY — Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) has announced a full building lease of the new 100,440 square foot speculative industrial building at 60 Industrial Court, Prosperity, to a confidential tenant.

“This new development represents a true partnership between Newberry County, Newberry Electric Cooperative, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and MDT,” said Newberry County Council Chairperson, Henry Livingston. “I would personally like to thank my fellow council members who had the vision to proceed with this successful partnership.”

In the fall of 2019, MDT broke ground on the Class A building to assist in the shortage of well specified industrial product in Newberry County. The development is located in the 462-acre Mid-Carolina Commerce Park on State Highway 773 near the intersection of I-26 (exit 82) and is only seven miles from Samsung’s new $350 Million home appliance manufacturing facility. Other companies in the park include MM Technics, a German manufacturer of automotive parts; SWM International Inc., a manufacturer of engineered papers; and KRA Operations, LLC, a manufacturer of metal stamping and injection molded products for Samsung.

“This project represents a true partnership between MDT, Newberry County, and Newberry Electric Cooperative, Inc. But for the support of all those involved, MDT would not have been successful in securing the new corporate citizen to Newberry County. Economic development does not just happen without a willingness to assume nominal and quantifiable risk, but we feel this project exemplifies how a public/private partnership can benefit a community. We look forward to replicating this success in Newberry County,” said William L. Fleming Jr., president and CEO of MDT and M/PD Electric Cooperative.

A tenant was secured shortly after construction of the speculative building was completed in the summer of 2020. After MDT performed the tenant required upfit, occupancy was delivered in March of 2021. The development resides on an 18-acre site within the park, and features pre-cast concrete construction, 32’6” clear height, 50’ x 54’ column spacing with a 60’ x 54’ loading bay, up to fifteen dock doors, clerestory windows, and expansion capability to 200,000 square feet.

“Newberry Electric Cooperative is pleased to welcome another company to Mid-Carolina Commerce Park, and we appreciate the partnership with MDT,” said Keith Avery, president and CEO of Newberry Electric Cooperative, Inc. “From day one MDT lived up to every commitment made and we hope this partnership of delivering quality industrial product to our service territory will continue for the foreseeable future.”