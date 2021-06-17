Mobile recreation program is back for the summer

NEWBERRY – The city’s Summer Mobile Recreation program, or RecMobile as it is more commonly known, is back again this summer, running from June 14 until July 23. The free program is hosted by the Parks, Recreation and Tourism department and will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on weekdays for ages six and up.

Each day, the RecMobile will be at a designated city park to offer games and activities for children who want to join in.

The schedule for this summer is as follows:

• Mondays – Marion Davis (2905 Fair Avenue).

• Tuesdays – Mollohon Park (211 Player Street).

• Wednesdays – Gallman Park (668 McSwain Street).

• Thursdays – Newberry Recreation Complex (1786 Glenn Street Extension).

• Fridays – Art in the Park (Locations listed below).

On Fridays, the parks will rotate each week for Art in the Park, hosted by the Newberry Arts Center. The Friday schedule is as follows:

• June 18 – Mollohon Park.

• June 25 – Gallman Park.

• July 2 – Marion Davis Park.

• July 9 – Wise Street Park (2420 Holloway Street).

• July 16 – Mollohon Park.

• July 23 – Gallman Park.

A list of activities for each week of Art in the Park is available on the city’s event calendar at www.cityofnewberry.com.

Lunch will be provided each day for participants. For questions or more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.