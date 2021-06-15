Members of Newberry City Council pictured with the sign. From left to right: Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Councilperson Jackie Holmes and Mayor Foster Senn.

Members of the West End Community Watch Group pictured with the sign. From left to right: Wilbert Holmes Sr., Councilperson Jackie Holmes, Peyton Holmes, Harry Werts, Lisa Perry Smith, Tricia Price and Butch Price.

NEWBERRY – “A physical sign of citizens and the community working together,” Mayor Foster Senn said Thursday at the unveiling of a new sign welcoming visitors into the historic West End neighborhood of Newberry.

City Councilperson Jackie Holmes thanked the West End Community Watch Group for their support and help in getting the entrance sign into the community.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our neighborhood,” Holmes said of their group.

The entrance sign was a replacement, as the neighborhood’s former sign was removed during the city’s wayfinding signage efforts due to its age and condition.

“It’s neat how community citizens can come together for a project and work with city government to put together a beautiful entrance into a historic part of our city,” Senn said.

The sign is located on Main Street, just before passing Westview Behavioral Center.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.