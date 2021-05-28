NEWBERRY COUNTY — The School District of Newberry County Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, May 26, to name three finalists in their search for the next superintendent. The three finalists are (in alphabetical order):

• Dr. Brenda B. Hafner currently serves as the chief of schools in the Sumter School District. Prior to this Hafner served as a principal, assistant principal, curriculum effectiveness specialist, a founding lead teacher, and a social studies teacher. She earned her Ed.D. from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Arts from The Citadel, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Carolina. Hafner is also a member of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, The School Superintendents Association, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the South Carolina Education Association.

• Dr. Laura M. Hickson currently serves as superintendent for Florence School District 3 (Lake City). Prior to this she served as an assistant superintendent for instruction, senior director for accountability, principal, assistant principal and an elementary and middle school teacher. She earned her Doctoral, Educational Specialist and Bachelor of Science degrees from South Carolina State University. She earned her Principal certification from the Citadel and a Master of Education degree from Cambridge College.

• Alvin D. Pressley currently serves as the director of secondary education for Lexington/Richland School District 5. Prior to this he served as an executive director of high schools, principal, assistant principal, dean of academics/assistant principal and a science teacher. He earned his Educational Specialist, Master of Education and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of South Carolina.

“The Board of Trustees is very pleased to present three excellent candidates for this crucial position. Each of these candidates has the qualifications and professional experience that we believe are important for our schools to continue our focus on student development and achievement to ensure that all of our students are college and career ready,” said Lucy Anne Meetze, board chair.

The board made its selection of the finalists after a thorough review of all applicants and interviews with semi-finalist applicants on May 25 and 26. Each finalist will have a final interview with the board on June 14. The board plans to name the superintendent by the end of June. The board will host a reception for the new superintendent in July or early August.