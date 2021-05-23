The Newberry County Young Professionals volunteered for the event and helped serve drinks and pass out food, as well as give out information on their 2021 NYP Gala. Pictured, left to right: Mary Alex Kopp, Sami Snyder, Evan Connelly, Sheridan Murray, Sarah Sprott, Danielle Connelly.

NEWBERRY — For the first time in recent memory, The Newberry Observer helped sponsor the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce: Business After Hours.

“When we heard that the scheduled sponsor couldn’t participate in Business after Hours, it was an opportunity for The Observer to step up and help out,” said Publisher Andy Husk.

This networking event, which was free to all, was the first to be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. At Business After Hours, held during the May Main Street Shop and Dine night, visitors were able to enjoy homemade food made by Rubi Flores (customer service representative at The Newberry Observer) while socializing and seeing what The Observer has to offer.

“While Andrew and I helped setup and run the event; the hero of the office was Rubi (and her family) who have some great culinary skills and were able to put together a plan for tacos and elote on pretty short notice,” Husk said. “She also got the tres leches cake ordered and helped with anything else we needed. But as a small operation, we couldn’t have come close to making this a success without the additional help of the Newberry Young Professionals who were able to come downtown on a Friday night to greet guests, serve drinks and cake, and generally be great ambassadors for the chamber and Newberry in general.”

