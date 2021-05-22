Vote for your favorites

Its time to vote! No, none of that political nonsense, but to vote for fun for your favorite establishments in Newberry County. The Newberry Observer’s Readers’ Choice has returned for voting the entire month of May.

This year the ballot moved online for the first time ever, and the response so far has been tremendous. As I write this, on Monday afternoon, the system has tabulated over 9,200 votes. This is far more participation than we have had on paper ballots in the past few years. And you don’t have to be a subscriber to participate!

Another benefit of the online voting is the ability to vote once a day from anywhere. All you have to do is provide an email address and you are ready to go, the system automatically tabulates votes. There is no ‘submit’ button, rather once you click through, the votes are added to the tally.

Of course, there are always those who like the paper ballot, and last week’s edition featured one of those. If you still want to write your favorites, stop by and purchase a past edition. I have a number if those papers waiting to be counted and added to the official counts.

There have also been some categories added this year that are new, including favorite charitable dinner, best bartender/mixologist, and favorite milkshake, just to name a few.

Old favorites have returned, and do not all focus on food and drinks. You can vote for your favorite new car dealer or accountant or hardware store. There is even a spot to write in your own suggested category and winner. If the written-in categories get enough attention they will be congratulated alongside the fixed category winners, as well.

At the end of the voting, and throughout the month of June, The Observer staff and I will be contacting winners and presenting certificates to show who the community has supported. Then, in July we will have a special insert in The Observer listing and featuring winners and their awarded category.

So, continue to vote early and often, using as many email addresses as you have, for your favorites across the county. Come July you will be able to read who The Readers’ Choice winners are from The Newberry Observer, “Newberry’s Hometown Newspaper.”

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.