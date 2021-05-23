“Making it Grow” films in Newberry

The “Making it Grow” film crew sets up at the garden of Dr. John and Mary Sue Green. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer An example of one of Dr. John Green’s many roses, this rose is named Ketchup and Mustard. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Amanda McNulty of “Making it Grow” recently stopped by Newberry during the 2021 Garden and Art Tour, hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

During her visit, she got inspired and returned with her film crew to make an episode of the Emmy award-winning show at the home of Dr. John and Mary Sue Green.

“If I could get my husband to move, I’d move to Newberry tomorrow because y’all have just the most wonderful place in the world and everybody I’ve met here has just been wonderful. I’ve had a wonderful association with the Chamber, they’ve been so nice, and the Opera House. Liz MacDoanld called me and said y’all were having a garden tour and that it would be perfectly safe under the conditions we’ve been living under and everybody is so interested in gardens,” McNulty said. “I got to come and was honestly blown away by Dr. Green’s garden.”

What is noticeable about the Green’s garden are the many rows of roses, all different varieties.

“I like to put my nose in things, so what better garden to come put your nose in with all these roses. Everything he does here is just remarkable, plus I have a huge respect for family practitioners. I called and he was so sweet and said yes,” McNulty said. “I’m never going to turn down an opportunity to come to Newberry.”

Along with the roses, Green’s garden also includes a koi pound, a vegetable garden and a variety of other flowers. However, when you first arrive you will see a wide variety of roses, all with fun and unique names, including Ketchup and Mustard.

McNulty’s favorite rose; however, was the Old Blush rose because of the history of the flower.

“Roses are full of history, and when you are with someone like Dr. Green you learn the history, the Old Blush was the beginning. It came to the Untied States in the late 1600s, early 1700s and it was the reason we have repeat blooming roses. It is South Carolina genealogy, that rose has the genealogy that every other rose in the country has,” she said.

McNulty has been to Newberry previously, but this was the first time she filmed an episode of “Marking it Grow” at a private garden.

“Which is absurd because Newberry is filled with beautiful gardens, it certainly won’t be the last,” she said.

MacDonald, the Chamber administrator, said she met McNulty after she started working at the Chamber and they become fast friends.

“She has been gracious enough to come to Newberry anytime I’ve asked; a live show at the Opera House, judging liver nips, then to come to the Garden and Art Tour this year,” MacDonald said. “Because of her visit, she has put Dr. John Green’s garden on her show.”

She added that the show will air sometime in the middle of the summer. She said when she is told a date she will let the community know.

About “Making it Grow,” The Emmy award-winning “Making It Grow” is a live, interactive call-in program produced by ETV and Clemson University. Host Amanda McNulty from Clemson Extension along with Clemson Extension Resource Agent Terasa Lott and featured guests focus on gardening topics, while highlighting interesting places and products from around the state.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.