NEWBERRY — Midlands Gives philanthropic drive was held Tuesday, May 4, and 13 local organizations were the recipients of nearly $100,000 from 316 donations, according to the event website.

The Newberry Opera House Foundation had the largest sum donated at $70,060 from 149 unique donors.

“This year, our goal was set at $50,000 for Midlands Gives and we ended up raising $70,060. It was a great day for the Newberry Opera House as well as Newberry County. The money raised stays in Newberry, benefiting all residents.,” said Anne Pinckney Smith, Newberry Opera House development director.

“We have not done it alone. Our board, staff, and volunteers have worked tirelessly to maintain our responsibility to foster the cultural and economic health of our community. We could not have done any of this without you, our donors. People like you, who continue to answer the call and empower us to fulfill our mission in the midst of turbulent times. Thank you.”

The rest of the top five recipients in Newberry County were: The Newberry Literacy Council, the Newberry County Hospital Foundation, The Newberry Museum and LIFEBRIDGE of S.C. all topping $4,000 in funds donated to each.

Sheridan Murray, director of The Newberry Museum said, “we are so incredibly thankful to everyone who donated to The Newberry Museum during Midlands Gives 2021. With the help of our museum supporters, both in Newberry County and beyond, we were able to raise $8,786, which will be put toward free outreach and education programming and help us to continue furthering our important mission. Community involvement and support is critical to the museum’s success — each donation, to us, feels like a vote of confidence that our community trusts us to tell the story of the county, and that is priceless.

Barbara Chapman, of the Newberry County Literacy Council, shared, “on behalf of the Newberry County Literacy Council and volunteers we would like to thank you for your generous donations and service during the Midlands Gives Campaign on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. These funds will have a great-impact on the children and families of Newberry County during our 2021 Summer Enrichment Camp and after-school sessions.

“We are so excited and want thank Mr. Henry “Buddy” Livingston, chairperson of Newberry County Council, for participating in the Elected Officers Challenge Game “Scattergories” at the kick off of the Midlands Gives Campaign. He was on Facebook Live with mayors and other officials from eleven Midlands counties. He won $500, which will be donated by Nephron Pharmaceutical Corporation in Columbia. “Cheers” for Mr. Buddy Livingston.

She went on to say, “your donations are going to work immediately to provide reading, math, art activities, guest speakers, snacks and office supplies. Our goal is empower the child and families to reach their potential through educational programs in a safe and healthy environment.

“Also, thank all the participating non-profits of Newberry County, Newberry County Literacy Board members, volunteers, parents, community members and WKDK for supporting and strengthen our community together to raise $5,200 for The Newberry County Literacy Council.”

Throughout the entire Midlands region, 479 organizations benefited for the one-day fundraising drive. The total donated was over $3.3 million from 21,080 donors. Complete results of the giving and breakdowns by county are available at www.midlandsgives.org.

