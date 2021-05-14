Life is hard, and most people get through it simply by coping. If people are unhappy in marriage, or being parents, or even in their career, they do the best they can.

Paul referred to life as a race and the goal is not only to finish the race, but to win. When trials and trouble come our way, we don’t have to give in. God will supply the strength we need to overcome.

“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but, be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

We are overcomers because of Jesus Christ. We have to remind ourselves that the one who is in us is greater than the one who is in the world. Praise God for that.

“For whatsoever is born of God over cometh the world: and this is the victory that over cometh the world, even our faith. Who is he that over cometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God? I John 5: 4-5.

With God’s help we can overcome.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.