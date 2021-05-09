Council approves economic development rider

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council held a public hearing to establish a commercial economic development rider. Mayor Foster Senn said the notice of public hearing had been placed in City Hall and advertised in The Newberry Observer.

With no one having submitted comments in favor or opposition of the proposed ordinance, the public hearing was closed.

Second reading on the economic development rider was held, with Councilperson Jackie Holmes making a motion to approve the proposed ordinance, seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow.

This new economic electric utility rate would be available, only at the city’s option, to nonresidential establishments receiving electric service (a minimum of 250kw) from the city under the Commercial Customers Monthly Rate Schedule.

The economic development rider is available for load associated with initial permanent service to new establishments, expansion of existing establishments, or new customers in existing establishments who make application to the City of Newberry for service under this rider, and council approves the application. The applicant must also make a $1 million minimum investment in their facility to be eligible for the rider application.

This rider is aimed at incentivizing grocery stores to come to Newberry, but other qualifying businesses can benefit.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.