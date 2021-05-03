Newberry County Young Life held their fifth annual Wing-A-Thon camp fundraiser at the end of March. They had 25 students and leaders participate and together they ate 767 wings. They raised more than $13,000 for their summer camp trip.

Kimberly Graham takes a bite of her wing.

Riley Brewington and Bailey Rivas enjoy wings at Roma's House of Pizza as they work to raise money for camp.

Anna Merchant gets ready to eat as many wings as she can to raise money for camp.

A total of 767 wings were consumed during Young Life's Wing-A-Thon, this helped raise over $13,000 for their summer camp trip.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Young Life held their fifth annual Wing-A-Thon camp fundraiser at the end of March.

According to Area Director Cole Harper, they had 25 students and leaders participate and they ate a total of 767 wings. Through pledges and donations, they raised more than $13,000 for their summer camp trip.

Ian Pullen ate the most wings (51) for the second year in a row, according Harper.

Harper thanked everyone who pledged and donated.

“Young Life summer camp changed my life when I was in high school, and it has been a privilege every year since then to see the same happen in the lives of other students,” he said.