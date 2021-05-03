NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Young Life held their fifth annual Wing-A-Thon camp fundraiser at the end of March.
According to Area Director Cole Harper, they had 25 students and leaders participate and they ate a total of 767 wings. Through pledges and donations, they raised more than $13,000 for their summer camp trip.
Ian Pullen ate the most wings (51) for the second year in a row, according Harper.
Harper thanked everyone who pledged and donated.
“Young Life summer camp changed my life when I was in high school, and it has been a privilege every year since then to see the same happen in the lives of other students,” he said.