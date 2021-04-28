Friday wreck fatality identified

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, are investigating a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, April 23.

The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 7:39 a.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Bethel Church Road at Seibert Road in Newberry County.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified Urijah Quick, 22, of Columbia, as the decedent in the collision. It is unknown currently if Quick was wearing a seat-belt, according to Kneece.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.