Kneece identifies I-26 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the fatality in a multi-car collision that took place on the I-26 on Monday, April 26 around 6:50 p.m.

Kneece identified Mary Maner, 76, of Lexington, as the decedent in the collision. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, this collision involved four vehicles traveling east on I-26. The wreck took place near the 83 mile marker, about two miles south of Pomaria. According to Hovis, the driver of 2016 Dodge Rollback tow truck struck a 2015 Buick (the vehicle Maner was a passenger). As a result, the 2015 Buick struck an Acura SUV in the rear, the Acura then ran off the left side of the road, struck a bridge rail and then struck a Lexus.

Manner, according to Hovis, was wearing a seat-belt and needed to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle. She was transported to Richland Prisma where she passed away. The driver of the Buick was injured in the collision and transported to Richland Prisma. The other drivers involved in the accident were not injured, according to Hovis.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

