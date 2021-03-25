Pomaria man charged with attempted murder

NEWBERRY — A Pomaria man was charged with attempted murder last week, in connection to a shooting that took place on Feb. 9, by the City of Newberry Police Department.

Jonathon Isiah Boyd, 30, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, he was arrested at the Newberry County Courthouse when he appeared before the General Sessions Court for another case.

According to the City of Newberry Incident Report from Feb. 9, officers received word from dispatch that a male subject was shot in the West End and was on the way to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Officers were able to determine that the shooting took place at Poplar Street, according to the report. The report further states that the victim would only state, “it was a black car and a male subject. The male subject came out of the driver’s seat and shot him.”

The victim was later flown to Richland ER for further treatment.

According to Chief Roy McClurkin, through the investigation and speaking to witnesses, they were able to identify Boyd as the suspect. Following his arrest on March 16, a municipal court judge denied bond to Boyd. He is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

“So many times in today’s climate people choose to use a firearm to settle a dispute which only causes more problems. Each day we see more and more senseless gun violence in our communities,” McClurkin said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.