Royal honored by S.C. House of Representatives

COLUMBIA — The postseason honors just keep coming for Isiah Royal. The 2021 NCAA DII Wrestling national champion at 141 pounds was honored with a resolution introduced in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

H. 4105, which was introduced by Rep. Richard Martin (R-Newberry) and quickly adopted by the House on March 18, reads in part:

“Whereas, in a sport that demands mental fortitude, stamina, and individual excellence, Mr. Royal capitalized on his athletic ability to forge a championship legacy and to learn lessons that will prove invaluable through life both on and off mats; and

“Whereas, the South Carolina House of Representatives appreciates the pride and recognition that Isiah Royal has brought to Newberry College and to the Palmetto State, and the members look to hear of his continued accomplishments in the days ahead. Now, therefore, Be it resolved by the House of Representatives:

“That the members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, by this resolution, recognize and honor Isiah Royal, a senior at Newberry College, for an outstanding season and congratulate him for winning the 2021 DII National Wrestling Championship title at 141 pounds.”

Royal only had one loss in the last two seasons, and has compiled a record of 92-27, which is eighth all-time for most career wins. He has 19 major decision wins, which is third-most. He became Newberry’s fourth-ever national champion this month when he defeated Joey Bianchini of St. Cloud State.

The full House Resolution is posted on the S.C. House of Representatives website.