Director Roberta Kinard presents an achievement award to Cannon Dickert.

The Class of 2020 Newberry Adult Education graduates.

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Adult Education recognized graduates at its commencement ceremony on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Forty-seven individuals earned degrees (GED or high school diploma) during the 2020 school year.

Autumn Caldwell, Erin Addy and Nicole Samuel were presented with symbolic yellow stoles by Adrian Rogers, Piedmont Technical College admission counselor, indicating their status as PTC Adult Achievers.

Student speakers, Robin King, Nicole Samuel and Crystal Bennett, shared insights into their educational journey and personal achievements.

Autumn Caldwell, Cannon Dickert, Sean McFadden-Newman and Francesca Newman were recipients of achievement awards during the ceremony.

Program Director, Roberta Hall-Kinard, praised graduates for their efforts and significant accomplishment in overcoming barriers to earn their credential. She expressed her gratitude to the School District of Newberry County, Parenting and Family Literacy and Newberry Adult Education staff members for working as a team to serve Newberry Adult Education students.

Contact Newberry Adult Education at 803-321-2112 for more information about classes and adult education services.