Hank Aaron’s Newberry County connections

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Henry ‘Hank” Aaron passed away on Jan. 22 in Atlanta at the age of 86.

During his career, Aaron hit a then-record 755 home runs — of which six of them came from Newberry County natives.

John Buzhardt gave up two home runs to Aaron, while Billy O’Dell gave up four.

O’Dell and Aaron were teammates on the last Braves team in Milwaukee in 1965, before becoming teammates in Atlanta the following season.

O’Dell and Aaron were also opponents in an all-star game in both 1958 and in 1959. Aaron hit into an infield ground-out in the ‘58 contest with O’Dell on the mound.