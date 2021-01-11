Tennis programs give back to the community

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College tennis teams gave back to the Newberry community this fall by holding Junior Tennis Clinics twice a week for children ages 4-18.

The clinic had nearly 50 participants who came out to the Oakland Tennis Center every Monday and Wednesday from 5:00-6:00 p.m. to learn how to play tennis. The clinic’s goal is to offer a fun, creative and safe environment that children can learn and love to play the sport.

The children were broken up by age, and the college players were in charge of the different groups. The student-athletes taught their groups the basic skills of the sport and would play fun games that helped them learn and improve. Not only did the children learn the ins and outs of tennis, but they also gained a love of the sport that can impact them for the rest of their life.

The student-athletes also earned experience in teaching the game and helped them gain new support for the program.

What they are saying about the Junior Tennis Clinic:

“Bristol Roberts has been taking lessons with Mr. Mark Gardner and his staff for two years now. She really enjoys all of her time spent at the tennis courts, as do I. They have taught her so much, and I would like to think they planted a seed for her to be a long-life tennis player,” said Erika Roberts, parent.

“We love the fun tennis games, and the Newberry College student coaches are awesome. What they really love the most are the Doghouse and Pac-Man games,” said Lindsay Boozer, parent.

“Over the fall semester I have been working the junior clinics at Oakland tennis center. I have really enjoyed coaching and helping the players to progress throughout the weeks. We have had lots of fun, and the clinics have been a great way to introduce more children to tennis,” said Amy Griffiths, women’s tennis player.

“The junior clinics were a great privilege to be able to coach. Having the ability to teach kids new skills and have lots of fun every week while gaining experience in my own coaching. There wasn’t a clinic where smiles weren’t bright and big,” said Rosie Harfield, women’s tennis player.