4-day in person set for 2021

NEWBERRY COUNTY — After a lengthy discussion this morning, The Newberry County School Board voted to go back to four days a week starting in 2021.

The board approved the the recommendation from Superintendent Jim Suber to choose Option A.

This option includes three phases, Phase One includes students with significant barriers to learning and Pre-K to fifth grade students going back on Jan. 7, 2021. Phase Two would see students in grades six through eight going back Jan. 14, 2021. Phase Three would see grades nine through 12 going back Jan. 22, 2021.

The board approved this option after Board member Jody Hamm made a motion and Board member Quin Cureton gave a second.

Update: The following is more information on Option A provided by the Newberry County School District:

All proposed implementation timelines are contingent upon recent COVID-19 disease activity reported by SCDHEC for Newberry County residents and the COVID-19 disease activity reported for the SDNC school system.

Any face-to-face transition will be dependent upon the availability of plexiglass barriers for all students in non-socially distanced classrooms. The use of plexiglass does not guarantee that a student may not be identified as a close contact. Access to all PPE must be maintained to continue the face-to-face model.

The Newberry County School District will be sending out something to parents who wish to change their child’s instructional model. This information will be due back in two weeks.

The option of 100 percent virtual will still be available. Dr. Lynn Cary, assistant superintendent of instruction, said during today’s meeting that students who have been on a waiting list since August will receive first priority for switching instructional models. These switches will be granted dependent upon space available.

A full story of today’s meeting is forthcoming.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.