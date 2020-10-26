Whitmire Mayoral Race Q&A

Means Hollingsworth

WHITMIRE — On Nov. 3, voters will have a decision to make in the Whitmire Mayoral Race election. Incumbent Billy Hollingsworth is being challenged by Tomekia Means.

The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email. Answers have been minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

What is the biggest change that needs to happen to benefit the future of Whitmire?

Hollingsworth: “I want the same thing every citizen of our great town wants — safety from violence and illness. We all need to continue to work together to achieve this goal. It takes each one of us, and together we can get it done. As a governing body we need to be more proactive by working closely with the Newberry County Council and Economical Development to bring new industry for our people.”

Means: “For the small Town of Whitmire, South Carolina, the biggest change that needs to happen to benefit the future is an increase in revenue. Since the closing of WestPoint-Stevens in 2001, the Town of Whitmire has faced financial uncertainties, and has managed to stay afloat with half the revenue or less. Whitmire is now in need of a large industrial company to call Whitmire, South Carolina, home.”

Are there any ongoing projects that the Mayor’s Office will seek to change, end, or extend if you are elected in November?

Hollingsworth: “Our Council will continue with the ongoing projects that we currently have in place. These include paving of city streets, water and sewer upgrades. Funding for these projects have been approved through grants and County Transportation Committees.”

Means: “If elected for the Mayor’s Office in November, it is my hope that the current councilmembers and I will work together to continue the completion of all on-going projects that are in the best interest of the whole community of Whitmire.

“The Town of Whitmire will continue to support the upgrading of the sidewalks that run throughout the town, and the repaving of the roads extending from Highway 121 to the county line of Laurens, South Carolina.”

Whitmire’s location within Sumter National Forest a unique distinction, what else makes Whitmire a great place to live? How will you help bolster the town’s image as mayor?

Hollingsworth: “Whitmire has an excellent community school with grades K-12, and a great recreation department with excellent facilities. We have a devoted group of first responders. This includes our police department, volunteer fire department, and rescue squad. Our greatest asset is our citizens that unite as one to make us one of the best small towns in the state. I feel honored that they have allowed me the privilege of being their mayor for the past eight years. We will continue to work together to offer a friendly, and attractive town to new businesses and people who wish to call Whitmire home.”

Means: “What makes Whitmire a great place to live? Low crime rate, affordable housing, and Whitmire is a church-based community.

“To help bolster the town’s image as mayor, I want the residents of Whitmire to know I will listen and I will advocate. All the voices of the residents of Whitmire matter. To create a brand for our community, I would begin by surveying our citizens. I believe, by directly asking the community their desires and visions of our community-to-be, the feedback received will unite us.”

What is one thing voters should know about why you are running for mayor of Whitmire?

Hollingsworth: “I am running for mayor because I care about our town. I believe in treating everyone the same. I am running based on honesty and integrity. I bring experience in management, budget, accountability, and helping people work together for the best results. I will always listen to all of you and work to resolve any issues that we may face together. My motto is ‘God, family, and health first.’ Please plan to vote.”

Means: “The one thing voters should know about why I am running for mayor of Whitmire, I am a nurturer by nature. My goal as the mayor of Whitmire will be to locate and designate resources to see the lives, health and growth of our town reaches its full potential.”

Andy Husk @ 803-768-3117.