Prosperity stop yields guns, drugs

Dawson Elliott

PROSPERITY — A traffic stop in Prosperity on the evening of October 10, turned up two firearms, illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and led to an arrest.

According to the report by the Prosperity Police Department, A Prosperity police officer on routine patrol stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding near the corner of Pine Street and South Main Street.

According to an email from Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore,the subjects were on their way to a party. The driver was accompanied by two passengers and a minor child in the rear seats and a front seat passenger, per the police report. The responding officer smelled the odor of marijuana and alcohol in the vehicle, the officer then called Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for backup.

Subjects were asked to exit the vehicle, and a search was consented to by the driver. An opened wine cooler and water bottle containing alcohol were found in the front seat area, according to the report.

Per the report, the officer then found a loaded 9mm pistol in the back seat and instructed the assisting NCSO deputy to take the subjects into custody.

The two male passengers from the rear seats resisted arrest and ran from the scene, the report further states.

Trevarius Tyquan Elliott, of Whitmire, and Dearl Davon Dawson, of Newberry, each ran, but Elliot was pursued and arrested by the responding deputy and transported to the Newberry County Detention Center; Dawson ran to the area of the nearby Pine Street Apartments and was not located, according to the police report.

Following the arrest a backpack left at the scene, near where Dawson stood, was searched and found to contain a 9mm Uzi with a silencer, two bags of what is believed to be marijuana, two prescription vials with pills believed to be morphine, a bag of white powder believed to be cocaine, and bags with a total of 199 pills believed to be ecstasy, as listed in the report filed by Prosperity PD.

Elliot was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest. He was jailed pending a bond hearing.

Arrest warrants were issued for Dawson, charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in ecstasy, possession of morphine with intent to distribute, possession of morphine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a machine gun, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as enumerated on the report. As of press time, he has not been apprehended.

If anyone has information on Dawson, contact the Prosperity Police Department at 803-364-2121 or 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.

The driver and front seat passenger, not identified by law enforcement, were cited for speeding and alcohol violations, and were released with the minor child according to the police report.

Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore commended the Prosperity police officer and the sheriff’s deputy for taking a loaded Uzi machine gun with a silencer, a loaded 9mm, and a large amount of drugs off the streets and keeping our community safe.

“We are blessed that they did not make it to a party that they were headed too.” he said.

Palmore thanked the residents of Prosperity, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Newberry Police Department for their assistance.

