New truck at Stoney Hill Substation

With the addition of the new fire truck, the ISO rating may be reduced from a six to a five, which will decrease insurance costs in the Stoney Hill area. Pictured with the new fire truck is County Councilman Kirksey Koon.

PROSPERITY — The Stoney Hill Substation has a new fire truck that will not only replace the substation’s two existing trucks, but may also lower the ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating for the surrounding community.

Newberry County Emergency Services Coordinator Tommy Long said the new model is a 2020 and will replace two vehicles that are both over 30 years old.

“This is a 3,000 gallon pumper tanker and will replace two current trucks and do the same job because you’ve got just as much water on this truck as you have on the others combined,” Long said.

Long added that going from two vehicles to one will not only save on insurance, but fuel as well.

“(It will) cut the fuel cost probably in half, because you are responding with one truck instead of two,” he said.

The new truck will also have a lot more storage and foam service.

“Our ISO rating over here (Stoney Hill community) is a six, we are hoping when they reevaluate ISO they are going to take it down to a five — which is going to save the community a little bit of money. Anything we can do to help bring insurance cost down is a help as well,” Long said.

Councilman Kirksey Koon, who represents this area of the county, said anything County Council can do to better equip first responders is what they need to do.

“As a retired first responder myself, a police officer, I know it is always a good thing to be able to replace old equipment with new — especially when one piece of equipment is going to take the place of two,” he said.

Long said they are hoping the new truck will be put into service in a few weeks, he said they have some equipment they need to put on the truck, but they are still waiting for its arrival.

