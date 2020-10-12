Shannon Berley was named Support Staff Employee of the Year by the Newberry County School District. Pictured, from left to right – Shannon Berley, Support Staff Employee of the Year; and Assistant Superintendent for Operations Kenneth Rawls.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The School District of Newberry County announced its Employees of the Year on Wednesday, September 23.

Sarah Livingston, elementary music teacher at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary and Whitmire Community School, was announced as the District Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.

Livingston sees teaching as a work of heart and her mission is to ensure that when students leave her room they feel loved and that their voice matters. Her students are the reason she got into teaching and they are the reason she stays.

The Support Staff Employee of the Year is Shannon Berley, school nurse at Newberry High School. Berley is always willing to go the extra mile for students and staff. She finds nothing more rewarding than a student, staff member, or family member’s gracious smile telling her that they did what she taught them and it made them feel so much better.

The District also announced the Rookie Teacher of the Year. This award is presented to a teacher who just completed his/her first year of teaching. The Rookie Teacher of the Year is Abby Nix, art teacher at Mid-Carolina Middle School. Nix always wanted to become a teacher because she saw it as the coolest, most important job there is.

The District Teacher of the Year Runner-Up is Cecelia Kelly, Project Lead the Way Teacher from Mid-Carolina Middle School. The District Support Staff Employee of the Year Runner-Up is Janet Davenport, school nurse at Mid-Carolina High School.

The District also celebrates the school winners. Each school selects a Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Employee of the Year. These employees are recognized throughout the year for their contributions to their schools and departments.