NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Master Gardeners Association of Newberry County is a program under the supervision of the Clemson Extension Service, working to utilize trained volunteers who have horticultural knowledge and express a willingness to share that knowledge with others in the county.

The Master Gardeners label themselves as a trained group of volunteers who are ready for action. The association was officially formed in 2001 to promote good gardening and horticultural practices in Newberry County, to support Clemson Extension agents in the county, and to assist new Master Gardeners in their required service.

The association became a 501(c)(3) in 2005, earning federal tax exempt status.

According to museum curator and local historian Ernest Shealy, at the time of its inception, the organization functioned as a service-focused group. They emphasized learning about plants and working with flora and fauna to nurture botanical life while also attracting wildlife with their arrangements.

Shealy said today the Master Gardeners Association shifted towards a more direct community-service approach, with rigorous guidelines for involvement.

This is apparent in the requirements stated by the club, in order to be considered a Master Gardener participants must have completed a 40-hour course and 40 hours of volunteer service in gardening, community events, education, and administration.

Topics covered at the Master Gardener training include soils and plant nutrition, entomology, plant physiology and pathology, vegetable gardening, tree and small fruit culture, lawn management, and problem solving.

Additionally, the Master Gardeners Association offers scholarships to local students who are, or will be, pursuing an education in the fields of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Life Sciences, or other related subjects.

Sheridan Murray is the director of the Newberry Museum.