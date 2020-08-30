$11.5 million investment to create 57 new jobs

PROSPERITY — KRA Operations, LLC, a subsidiary of South Korean-based Kirin Precision Co., Ltd, has established its first U.S. operations in Newberry County.

“In examining where to locate our first U.S. operation, we became convinced that South Carolina, and particularly, Newberry County, would be a great place to do business. From the beginning of construction to starting our operations, we have experienced first-class customer service, a reliable and skilled workforce and a business-friendly environment. We are very excited to have joined the business community of South Carolina and Newberry County and look forward to being contributing members of our community for years to come.” said KRA Operations, LLC President Wonyoung “William” Chang.

The company’s $11.5 million investment is projected to create 57 new jobs.

Designed to serve existing clients in South Carolina, KRA Operations, LLC will perform metal stamping and injection molding processes at its new U.S. facility.

Located in Mid-Carolina Commerce Park in Newberry County (Prosperity), KRA Operations, LLC’s new 110,000-square-foot facility is fully operational.

“Our talented workforce in South Carolina has established a reputation as one of the best in the world. This investment shows KRA Operations, LLC’s commitment to the people of South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have in Newberry County and throughout the state.” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“South Carolina has proven itself to be ‘just right’ for business. That’s why when international companies like KRA Operations, LLC want to establish a presence in the United States, they choose to locate within our borders. This $11.5 million investment speaks highly of our great state and the people in it.” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $400,000 Set-Aside grant was also awarded to Newberry County to assist with costs of site preparation and building construction.

“We believe Newberry County can compete with any other community in the world for quality manufacturing projects, and I think this announcement further demonstrates that ability. We’re delighted to welcome KRA Operations, LLC to Newberry County and into our corporate community.” said Newberry County Council Chairman Henry H. Livingston.