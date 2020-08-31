New activities available through City Parks and Recreation

NEWBERRY — Several new opportunities will soon be available to residents courtesy of the city’s Parks Recreation and Tourism (PRT) department.

Scott Sawyer, director of PRT, said their department plans to host a KinderFun program for children ages three to five, offering several different activities that can be done safely through social distancing. Similar to the model of last summer’s RecMobile program, KinderFun will be a free service offered on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., beginning September 26 and ending October 24.

The program will be limited to the first 20 participants to register. Registration can be completed by visiting the Parks Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street. The deadline for this program is September 18 or until filled.

The Newberry Recreation Complex, located at 1786 Glenn Street Extension, is planned to officially open to the public on Tuesday, September 1. The park will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. While many aspects of the park will remain closed, the public will have access to the main road, nature trail, multi-purpose fields and playground equipment.

Gully Washer Splash Park, located inside of the recreation complex, will open to the public on Saturday, September 5, Monday, September 7 and the remaining Saturdays in September. In order to provide the safest environment possible, capacity at the splash park will be limited to 30 people for each two and a half hour ‘Play Block.’

While not in the water, guests of the splash park will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible. The park will be cleaned in between each block. Play blocks will be from 10:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m., 1:00-3:30 p.m. and 4:00-6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance to guarantee play block spots at the Parks Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street.

The cost for entry will be three dollars per person. All rules and frequently asked questions for the splash park can be viewed at www.gullywashersplashpark.com.

Those with additional questions can contact the PRT office directly at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.