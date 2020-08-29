Celebrating 100 years of the 19th Amendment

A few women dressed as famous suffragettes and were recognized during the event. Pictured: Jeannie Rucker, Patricia Caldwell and Denise Reid. Norma Donaldson-Jenkins dressed as Ida B. Wells-Barnett during the event. City of Newberry Councilwoman Jackie Holmes (left) presents Sheridan Murray (right), executive director of the Newberry Museum, with the City of Newberry’s proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Prior to the event, “suffragettes” marched into the vote declaring “Votes for Women.” Pictured: Sheridan Murray, Peggie West and Jennifer Bidwell. Newberry County Councilwoman Harriett Rucker (right) presents Sheridan Murray (left), executive director of the Newberry Museum, with the Newberry County Council’s resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Jennifer Bidwell, Kelly Bannister and Lawson Bannister dressed in period clothing, holding signs of suffragettes during the event in Memorial Park.

NEWBERRY — On Aug. 18, 1920, the State of Tennessee approved the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Having already been approved by 35 states, 36 states were required for ratification.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification, the Newberry Museum held an event in Memorial Park on Aug. 18, 2020.

“Although the resolution easily passed the Tennessee Senate, the Tennessee House of Representatives was bitterly divided. The battle was set between those wearing red roses in defiance of the passage of the amendment and those wearing yellow roses in its support,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the museum. “Representative Harry Burn came wearing a red rose in defiance of the vote, but upon receiving a pro-suffrage plea from his mother, he changed his mind and cast the defining vote. Today we thank his mother and the state of Tennessee.”

Murray quoted one of the most well known suffragettes, Susan B. Anthony, “we ask justice, we ask equality, we ask that all the civil and political rights that belong to citizens of the United States be guaranteed to us and our daughters forever.”

“This day represents the largest expansion of voting rights in our country’s history. We are thankful for this opportunity to take learning outside of the museum space and really make history come alive on this day,” she said. “As we reflect on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, we recognize female heroes on the national level, as well as the local. We celebrate and uplift Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Alice Paul, Ida B. Wells, and Inez Milholland as leaders on the national stage who helped fight for this critical right. We also highlight Septima Poinsette Clark, a South Carolina native who utilized both education and activism to advocate for civil rights and suffrage.”

Murray also recognized women from Newberry County, Frances Sligh, the first woman to register to vote in the county, and Mrs. Lynch, Mrs. Cathcart and Mrs. Brennen, who organized an Equal League in Newberry in 1916.

“The importance of these women, the brave, the powerful, the ones who boldly asked for guaranteed rights for themselves and their daughters forever. They paved the way for women in government, women in positions of power and a whole lot of firsts,” Murray said.

Murray said two firsts they were fortunate to be able to recognize in person were Dr. Harriett Rucker, the first female Newberry County council-member, and Jackie Holmes, the first African-American female City of Newberry council-member.

Rucker and Holmes spoke in celebration of this centennial event and presented a resolution and proclamation, respectively.

“Looking back over the last 100 years, we have so much to celebrate in our nation and so much to celebrate in Newberry County. Since ratification of the 19th Amendment, and since Frances Sligh became the first woman to register to vote in Newberry County, we have seen 12 women elected to countywide offices in Newberry County,” said Rucker. “In 2020, county office holders are predominately women, who were on school boards, on councils in municipal governments and in the position of mayor. As registered voters in Newberry County, women outnumber men.”

Rucker then read the resolution from Newberry County:

“WHEREAS, the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex”; and

“WHEREAS, the U.S. Congress approved the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States on June 4, 1919; and

“WHEREAS, Tennessee became the thirty-sixth and final state needed to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment, thereby adding it to the United States Constitution on August 18, 1920; and

“WHEREAS, Frances Sligh became the first woman to register to vote in Newberry County on September 6, 1920; and

“WHEREAS, the first women elected to countywide office in Newberry County were Mildred Reeves Harmon and Jeanette Koon Hamm, who began their elected terms of office as Newberry County Clerk of Court and Newberry County Auditor, respectively, in 1967; and

“WHEREAS, twelve women have been elected to countywide office in Newberry County, including those who have served variously as Auditor, Clerk of Court, Coroner, Probate Judge, and Treasurer; and

“WHEREAS, numerous women have served and continue to serve as elected representatives in our county and municipal governments, as well as on the school board, in Newberry County; and

“WHEREAS, approximately 13,000 women in Newberry County are registered to vote, and women now comprise more than half of the registered voters in Newberry County.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that women voters, since achieving suffrage one hundred years ago, have made an increasingly profound impact on Newberry County through elective politics.”

Prior to presenting the proclamation from the City of Newberry, Holmes said there is still work to be done today.

“As we commemorate American women’s long fight to win the ballot and consider our own struggle to protect voting rights and promote equality today. Much has been achieved since 1920, but there is still work to be done. We must continue, not just through the month of August, to educate, activate, celebrate and inspire our students and adults alike.”

Holmes then read the proclamation from the City of Newberry:

“WHEREAS, the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, securing the right to vote for women, is on August 18, 2020,

“WHEREAS, this vital milestone in our country was made possible by the leadership of pioneers like Susan B. Anthony and the efforts across the country of millions of women who were devoted and who persevered for the cause,

“WHEREAS, the ratification of the 19th Amendment enabled women to finally have their voices counted in voting booths, paving the way for greater female leadership in all levels of government,

“WHEREAS, Winifred Culclasure was the first female to be elected to Newberry City Council in 1978 and Jackie Holmes became the first African-American female to serve on Newberry City Council in 2020,

“WHEREAS, numerous women work throughout City of Newberry government and in leadership roles with Marie Hickman becoming the first female department head in 1986,

“WHEREAS, the Newberry Museum is rightfully saluting the passage of the 19th Amendment and the vital role it has played in advancing the rights of all women,

“NOW, THEREFORE, the City of Newberry hereby celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment and appreciates the opportunity provided by the Newberry Museum for students and adults to learn about and commemorate the great efforts of the women’s suffrage movement.”

Following the presentations from the city and county, Murray read a brief history of notable suffragettes — while reenactors dressed as these individual women.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton (performed by Peggie West), Susan B. Anthony (performed by Rose Marie Favors), Ida B. Wells-Barnett (performed by Norma Donaldson-Jenkins), Alice Paul (performed by Denise Reid), Septima Poinsette Clark (performed by Patricia Caldwell) and Inez Milholland (performed by Jeannie Rucker).

