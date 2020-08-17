WHITMIRE — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitmire Police Department are continuing an investigation into the shooting at a house on Duckett Avenue in Whitmire.

In the morning hours of Friday, Aug. 14, the home on Duckett Avenue and a vehicle in the yard were shot numerous times with rifle rounds. Fortunately, according to the release from the NCSO, no one in the home was hit by the repeated firing.

The people inside the home were able to provide investigating deputies with a description of the vehicle and a possible suspect, according to the NCSO. Deputies were given the description of a black Scion XB and a possible tag number.

Approximately 30 minutes later the Newberry City Police spotted the vehicle on Caldwell and Adams Street and stopped the vehicle — law enforcement found a rifle and rounds of ammunition, according to the NCSO. The rounds of ammunition matched those found at the location of the shooting in Whitmire, the NCSO continued.

The investigation revealed that the shots were fired from the Scion vehicle by a 12-year-old juvenile and the vehicle was occupied at the time of the shooting by three other individuals, according to the NCSO.

It appeared the shooting incident stemmed from a retaliation over a property dispute and allegations of theft, according to the NCSO.

Charged in the incident are:

• Lamar Ali Flores, 17, of Whitmire. He is charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature. Flores is classified as a juvenile under the new S.C. State Law. However, due to the severity of the case, he will be charged as an adult and waived up to the Court of General Sessions, according to the NCSO.

• Mya Leanna Flores, 19, of Whitmire. She is charged with eight counts of attempted murder and breach of peace high and aggravated nature.

• Kanage Aione Wise, 19, of Pomaria. She is charged with eight counts of attempted murder and breach of peace high and aggravated nature.

• A 12-year-old juvenile male was charged with eight counts of attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature. According to the NCSO, he is allegedly the person that fired the weapon into the house, as the others were active participants. His name is withheld because of S.C. Laws preventing the disclosure of people classified as juveniles.

Sheriff Lee Foster said shooting into dwellings is becoming all too prominent for those involved in personal vendettas or other crimes.

“We are very fortunate that someone was not injured or killed in this incident. At least eight rounds were fired into the home or adjacent vehicles. Anyone of these rounds could have found someone,” he said.

Foster, the investigation continues, and more charges are expected to be filed.

All persons accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.