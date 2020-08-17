Stoudemire and Murphy join MCHS Wall of Fame

Madyson Murphy’s picture was recently added to the Mid-Carolina High School Athletic Wall of Fame. Courtesy photo Ryan Stoudemire Courtesy photo Madyson Murphy Courtesy photo

PROSPERITY — Ryan Stoudemire and Madyson Murphy were recently added to the Mid-Carolina High School Athletic Wall of Fame, which recognizes alumni in athletics.

“Ryan and Madyson are two fantastic young people,” said Zeb Reid, assistant principal at Mid-Carolina High School.

Ryan Stoudemire

Stoudemire graduated from MCHS in 2016 and Charleston Southern University in 2020. During his time at CSU he played baseball.

As a student and baseball player at MCHS, Stoudemire was a three-year letter winner and starter; All-State Rookie Team honors as a freshman in 2013; three-time All-Region honors; All-State honors as a freshman in 2015; led Mid-Carolina High School to two region championships; As a junior in 2015, posted a 9-0 record with a 1.61 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 56.2 IP while also batting .494 with six home runs and 49 RBIs; Most Valuable Pitcher in the 2015 American Legion State Tournament; led Chapin-Newberry to the 2015 American Legion World Series Championship; rated as a top 1,000 prospect in the country by Perfect Game; rated as the 14th best player overall in the state of South Carolina by Diamond Prospects; Varsity Basketball Letterman; Beta Club Member; Honor Graduate.

Stoudemire began playing for CSU in 2017.

During his 2019 season at CSU, Stoudemire was First Team All-Big South Conference; finished the season with the team’s second-best batting average (.298) and the team’s most doubles (11), home runs (14) and RBI (45); tallied 11 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games and two, four-hit games; led the team in putouts, tallying 278 from first base; finished the season with a .980 fielding percentage; played in 56 games and started 55 of them; made 13 appearances on the mound including two starts; totaled 20 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work.

“Ryan, in my opinion, is one of the best baseball players I’ve had the opportunity to watch play in my time at Mid-Carolina. Ryan was my MVP of my Mid-Carolina Middle School Basketball team when he was in the eighth grade. Ryan is a great baseball player, but an even better person. I always knew this young man would be a success in whatever he chose to do in life,” Reid said. “Nancy and Stuckey Stoudemire are two of the most supportive parents I’ve seen at Mid-Carolina High School, working with the Mid-Carolina Booster Club and always helping with anything that needed to be done. Ryan had to endure a lot his senior season and I could not be more proud of the man he has become. I am very proud to see this young man on the Mid-Carolina Athletic Wall of Fame Wall.”

Madyson Murphy

Murphy graduated from MCHS in 2016 and Columbia College in 2020. During her time at Columbia College she played tennis.

As a student and athlete at MCHS, Murphy finished her career with an overall record of 62-12; Varsity Letter winner in softball and tennis; All-Region in tennis and softball; Region Champion in tennis and softball; played in the North vs. South All-Star Softball Game; Honor Graduate.

While at Columbia College, Murphy was an All Academic Team/All Conference Performer; AAC Player of the Week (2017); 2019 Columbia College Tennis MVP.

“I’ve known Madyson since she was a little girl. Terry, her father, and I coached football together at MCHS and I remember her drawing with crayons in the coaches portable years ago. I am very proud of Madyson and her accomplishments at Mid-Carolina and at Columbia College. Madyson is a competitor and she has been a success in whatever she has put her mind to do. Shannon and Terry are two great parents and I know they are very proud of their daughter. I could not be happier to see this young lady represented on the Mid-Carolina Athletic Wall of Fame Wall,” Reid said.

The Mid-Carolina High School Athletic Wall of Fame started in 2016, as a way of highlighting Mid-Carolina athletes who have gone on to do great things.

The criteria is as follows:

1. High school graduate from MCHS/college graduate.

2. Had to earn at least one varsity letter at their respective school/institution.

3. If student was drafted to a professional team from high school, or signed as a free agent, they will automatically qualify for the “Wall of Fame.”

4. Family member/former athlete must submit a 8×10 photo of themselves in their college athletic attire from their playing days at their respective college/university.

5. April 1 of each year will be the cut-off for potential “Wall of Fame” recipients to turn in their (8×10) photo to MCHS administration or athletic director in order to have the WOF (Wall of Fame) picture, name plate, and frame added to the existing/current Wall of Fame.

6. Newly submitted Wall of Fame 8×10 photo’s will be displayed at the start of each school year, as long as the 8×10 is turned in prior to April 1 of each year.

To date, there are 78 alumni represented on the Wall of Fame.

“It is my hope that this wall continues to influence young people at Mid-Carolina to ‘dream big’ and one day through hard work, dedication, and a burning desire to be one’s best that they too can be on this wall. I want to thank the Mid-Carolina Booster Club for their continued support of the ‘Mid-Carolina Athletic Wall of Fame’ and would like to thank Coach Jackie Harris for being the chief designer of this board and working on it each year over the past four to five years,” Reid said. “In addition, I would like to thank Superintendent Jim Suber for his support of the Mid-Carolina Athletic Wall of Fame and Principal Ray Cooper (Mid-Carolina High School) for his encouragement to allow me to work with Booster Club officials over the years and make the ‘Mid-Carolina Athletic Wall of Fame and Wall of Champions’ a reality. I am proud of our MCHS Student-Athletes. When folks walk down the 800 hall at MCHS they will see a lot of history from top teams, individuals (state champs), and the Wall of Famers.”

