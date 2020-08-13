NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County residents may have woken up to a bit of shaking on Sunday morning following a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that was reported near the North Carolina/Virginia Border.

The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake south east of Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning. According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, there were reports of the earthquake being felt here in Newberry County.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, they received reports of pictures and trinkets falling off the walls and cabinets. However, no severe damage was reported in Newberry County.

City of Newberry resident Andy Trimmer had this to say about the earthquake, “I spent the weekend at Lake Greenwood. I was asleep in the upstairs bedroom until a little after 8 a.m. when the shaking actually woke me up. It was far from severe, but certainly was noticeable while laying in bed. It was similar to the light rumbling you can feel when a train passes by.”

