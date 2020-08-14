Museum celebrates 19th Amendment turning 100

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum will be recognizing the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment (the amendment giving women the right to vote) with a program in Memorial Park on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.

“This is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the date that Tennessee ratified the Amendment. They were the 36th state to do so, thus giving women the right to vote nationwide,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum. “This is literally once in a lifetime to have the 100th anniversary celebrated. Anytime you can recognize an event like this, it is monumental — this opened up liberty for a group of individuals, giving them a voice they hadn’t had before.”

During this social distancing program — which will have limited attendance, but people are encouraged to watch on Facebook Live — the museum will recognize the Amendment itself, but also spotlight women in government.

Murray said they will be highlighting notable female Newberrians, including, but not limited to, Frances Sligh (the first woman to register to vote in Newberry) and Mrs. Lynch, Mrs. Cathcart and Mrs. Brennen, who organized an Equal League in Newberry, April 14, 1916.

The Museum is actively looking for the descendants of Sligh and the women who helped organize an Equal League in Newberry, if you are a descendant, Murray encourages you to call her at (803) 597-5215.

Also being recognized during the program will be women who are in public service in Newberry County.

Harriett Rucker (The first Newberry County councilwoman) and Jackie Holmes (the first City of Newberry African-American councilwoman) will both speak and both will present proclamations from the county and city, respectively.

“The county’s proclamation is a general overview of women elected officials in Newberry County and the city focuses on specific accomplishments of female leaders and a mention and commemoration of the day, acknowledging women in government,” Murray said.

During the event there will be a procession of costume interpreters, Murray said they will be dressed up as suffragette, holding signs.

All in all, the program will last around 30 minutes, according to Murray.

“We have an educational packet for the event, we will be making that information, along with the videos, accessible to teachers and students (on our website),” she said.

Due to COVID-19, Murray said this will be a select attendance focus event, she said in terms of telling the public about it, they can tune in on the Newberry Museum’s Facebook Live. Murray said they are aiming to have less than 40 people in attendance, with everyone adhering to social distance protocols and wearing a mask, per local and state mandates.

“Facebook, that is how we want the public to get involved, with Facebook Live. We will be sharing that to our website too,” Murray said.

Following the event, attendees and members of the public are invited to come to the museum (1300 Friend Street) to see the spotlight exhibit, which celebrates the 19th Amendment. Murray said they are allowed to let roughly 30 people in the the museum at a time. However, she said they will have the exhibit up until Nov. 10.

