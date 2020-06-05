NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Statewide Primary will be held and Newberry County voters will have a choice to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

On the Democratic side, those residing in U.S. House of Representatives District Five (the seat held by Rep. Ralph Norman Jr (R)) will have a decision between Moe Brown or Sidney Moore. The winner of this race will appear on the ballot in November, along with Norman.

Those residing in U.S. House of Representatives District Three (the seat held by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R)) will have a decision between Hosea Cleveland or Mark Welch. The winner of this race will appear on the ballot in November, along with Duncan.

For the Republican Primary, four candidates are running to appear on the November ballot as the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Lindsey Graham. Duke Buckner, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds are running against Graham. The winner of the primary will appear on the November ballot, along with Jamie Harrison (Democrat) and various third party candidates.

For the State Senate District 18 seat, voters will have a decision between Charles Bumgardner and Ronnie Cromer (incumbent). The winner of this race will appear on the ballot in November, along with Democrat Christopher Thibault.

When it comes to Newberry County Council seats, those residing in District One will have a decision between Scott Cain (incumbent) and Todd A. Johnson. The winner of this race will not face a democratic challenger in November.

Those residing in District Two will have a decision between Marry Arrowood, Lee Attaway, Tammy Johns and Steve Stockman (incumbent). The winner of this race will not face a democratic challenger in November.

Those residing in District Four will have a decision between Brian K. Hawkins and Robert Nick Shealy. The winner of this race will appear on the November ballot along with Democrat Kirksey Koon (incumbent).

There will also be two questions for those voting in the Republican Primary. Voters will either vote “yes” or “no” on these questions:

1. Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?

2. Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?

June 9 will also be a general election for the Town of Peak, where Moses M Rembert is running for mayor without any challengers. This election is nonpartisan.

To see which district you live in, you can call Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections at 803-321-2121 or visit scvotes.org.

