NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Democrats met in a county convention in late April that was a historic first for the group: it was totally digital and online.

Because of restrictions placed on physical meetings due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Newberry Democrats, as in other counties in the state, held their convention utilizing Zoom software made available by the state party. Delegates from Newberry County precincts were able to participate via Zoom, if they had a computer available, or by telephone if they did not.

“It was definitely different,” said Walt McLeod, Newberry County Democrats Chair. “But it moved along pretty well and we got a lot accomplished in a short period of time.” Contributing to the brevity of the meeting was a much-truncated agenda that was limited to electing county party officers and selecting delegates and alternate delegates to the state party convention, coming up in early June. The state Democratic Party headquarters has announced that the state convention will also be totally online and available via streaming.

Zoom has become a very popular communications program with the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic and resulting restrictions on physical meetings. Although it’s been subject to some satire about participants being unsure how to use it, the software has become a “go-to” resource for businesses, government organizations, and education.

A full slate of officers was elected, with most incumbents retaining their position within the county party. The only newly elected officer was Bernice Camp, to fill the position of second vice chair. Other officers elected for an additional term were Walt McLeod, chair; Travis Reeder, first vice chair; Carlton Kinard, third vice chair; Karen Lindler Smith, treasurer; Loretta Moon, secretary; Elizabeth Rivera, executive committeewoman; Lillie Hunter, alternate executive committeewoman; John Sukovich, executive committeeman; Samuel Martin, alternate executive committeeman.

Newberry County Democrats also elected 17 delegates and 11 alternate delegates to the South Carolina Democratic Party convention. Delegates to the state convention include the 10 party officers, three persons who reside in that portion of Newberry County in the Third Congressional District, and the Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Newberry. The county convention voted to allow Chair Walt McLeod to fill the remaining three delegate slots from among alternates to balance gender representation (i.e., equal number of men and women as delegates.) Delegates to the national Democratic Party convention will be elected from delegates at the state Democratic Convention from South Carolina’s 46 counties.

Delegates elected to represent Newberry County Democrats at the June convention include: Bernice Camp, Barbara Chapman, Anna Kay Coleman, Zebbie Goudelock, Sammie Graham, Lillie Hunter, Carlton Kinard, Lewis Lee, Sam Martin, Walt McLeod, Loretta Moon, Travis Reeder, Elizabeth Rivera, John Sukovich, Linda Sukovich, Rev. Johnny Mack Scurry, and Karen Lindler Smith.

Elected alternates include: Claude T. Bates, Steve Bouknight, Jacqueline Holmes, James Hunter, Rev. Edward Jeter, O. L. Johnson, Jr., Dwight Lane, Dorothy Miller, Leroy Miller, Jessie Reeder and Rev. James Williams.